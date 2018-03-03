Brazil National Team Doctor Says Neymar Faces Three Months Out After Weekend Surgery

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar faces up to three months out after sustaining a metatarsal injury against Marseille, according to Brazil's national team doctor.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the former Barcelona man will undergo surgery this weekend for the injury he picked up following a tackle from Dimitri Payet during their 3-0 win in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

After deciding to press ahead with the surgery, Neymar - who was pictured in a wheelchair after arriving for surgery - is now set for a stint on the sidelines.

Neymar pictured in wheelchair after touching down in Brazil for foot surgery... and is in race to be fit for the World Cup https://t.co/Tr1eKtdDDJ pic.twitter.com/mdWVmj8xwx — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 1, 2018

The first big game Neymar will miss is PSG's crucial Champions League second leg tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with the French side trailing the current holders 3-1 on aggregate.

The injury now also means that he faces a race against time for the world's most expensive footballer to be fit in time for this summer's World Cup in Russia, with Brazil touted as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

News of Neymar's injury comes as a big blow for both club and country, as he has been in impressive form for the Parisian side this season.

The 26-year-old has scored an impressive 29 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season since his move, and now he hopes to be fit in time for the World Cup this summer.