Danny Murphy Hits Out at Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Over 'Ridiculous' Treatment of Willian

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy has slammed Chelsea boss Antonio Conte for his 'ridiculous' treatment of Willian as he claims the Italian chooses his team selections on personality rather than performance levels.

The Brazilian has been in impeccable form in recent weeks having scored four goals in his last four matches, yet he has made just 14 league starts this term having been overlooked in favour of the likes of Pedro and Alvaro Morata in attacking positions.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a blockbuster move away from the club in the summer and Murphy is of the belief the Brazilian is criminally underrated at Stamford Bridge as Eden Hazard continues to dominate the spotlight.

"I am concerned that Antonio Conte makes too many selections based on personality rather than performance," he told the Evening Standard.

Brazilian Willian is a sensational player. Underrated. Against Barca he nearly scored three. And now. — iMac_too (@iMac_too) February 25, 2018

"Willian’s recent form has rightly been highlighted but whenever he plays for Chelsea, he nearly always makes an impact. ‘So why has he made only 14 Premier League starts this season? It is ridiculous.

"I have never seen Willian have a bad game, so if someone tells me he is being left out on football grounds, I am not having it," he added. "People criticise David Luiz and sometimes he makes mistakes.

"But last season, he was outstanding in a defence that helped Conte win the title in his first season at Chelsea. In terms of ability, he should be in the team, not sitting in the stands or on the bench," he added.

After scoring Chelsea's only goal in the defeat to Manchester United last time out Willian could be in the frame to play a role in the Blues' trip to Manchester City on Sunday, a game they can ill afford to drop points in having dropped out of the top four.