Disgraced Winger Adam Johnson Looking for Playing Career Abroad After Release From Jail

Former Premier League footballer Adam Johnson is already eyeing a return to professional football once his time in prison comes to an end.

The 30-year-old was jailed for six years in March 2016 after being found guilty of grooming and one count of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

The former Manchester City and Sunderland winger, who came through the ranks at Middlesbrough, is expected to be released from prison next year and a source has told the Daily Star that Johnson will look to go overseas when he starts playing again.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"He definitely wants to play again - but it is just a question of where and if anyone will pick him up," the source said. "He’s clearly a talented player and would get into many a team, even with a lengthy spell behind bars.

"China or the Gulf States are probably his best option where he could go and be forgotten but the Turkish league is also a contender."

It had been suggested that Johnson could look to ply his trade in Major League Soccer upon his release from prison. However, the United States have strict visa rules that would prohibit Johnson from entering the county - let alone become an employee in MLS.