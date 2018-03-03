Fans on Twitter Share Theory About Arsene Wenger's Conversation With Pep Guardiola in 3-0 Hammering

By 90Min
March 03, 2018

Arsene Wenger is enduring quite possibly the worst part of his 21-year career as Arsenal manager amid rumours he will be let go at the season's end.

The 68-year-old has been slammed by fans and the press in recent days for his side's pathetic displays in their back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and the Premier League respectively.

Wenger came off second best for the second time in five days when he welcomed Pep Guardiola and his team to the Emirates on Thursday for the rearranged league fixture, and fans couldn't help but poke fun at him over his apparent comments to the Spaniard.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Indeed, after being trounced at Wembley last weekend, supporters flocked to Twitter to all make the same joke about not being on the receiving end of another pasting:

It's probably water off a duck's back where Wenger is concerned, but there's no doubt the pressure has exponentially increased on him with those two defeats.

Paper talk has hinted that the 68-year-old will be out of a job come the end of this term, and Gunners fans will be hoping that a new dawn will rise if that ends up being the case.

