Fans on Twitter Share Theory About Arsene Wenger's Conversation With Pep Guardiola in 3-0 Hammering

Arsene Wenger is enduring quite possibly the worst part of his 21-year career as Arsenal manager amid rumours he will be let go at the season's end.

The 68-year-old has been slammed by fans and the press in recent days for his side's pathetic displays in their back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and the Premier League respectively.

Wenger came off second best for the second time in five days when he welcomed Pep Guardiola and his team to the Emirates on Thursday for the rearranged league fixture, and fans couldn't help but poke fun at him over his apparent comments to the Spaniard.

Indeed, after being trounced at Wembley last weekend, supporters flocked to Twitter to all make the same joke about not being on the receiving end of another pasting:

Is that Arsene Wenger begging Pep Guardiola to take it easy with him right before kick off?#ARSMCI — El-Haji Chukwuma (@ziliyax) March 1, 2018

Wenger was pleading with Pep Guardiola to keep the scoreline respectable — Judano (@DefaultJude) March 1, 2018

Wenger begging Guardiola to take it easy on him 😊 — ConteNation (@sethaadusei) March 1, 2018

Wenger telling Pep Guardiola please take it easy on us this time 😂 — Mr A (@Andy_Atkin) March 1, 2018

See Wenger begging Guardiola to take it easy on him. 😂😂😂 #ARSMCI — Okurin meta 😉 (@ojo_shevexy01) March 1, 2018

It's probably water off a duck's back where Wenger is concerned, but there's no doubt the pressure has exponentially increased on him with those two defeats.

Paper talk has hinted that the 68-year-old will be out of a job come the end of this term, and Gunners fans will be hoping that a new dawn will rise if that ends up being the case.

