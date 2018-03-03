Former Arsenal Chairman Who Appointed Arsene Wenger Says Frenchman Has 'Outstayed His Welcome'

Arsene Wenger has 'overstayed his welcome' at Arsenal, according to the man who originally brought him to the club.

Former chairman Peter Hill-Wood was quoted in the Daily Star as he revealed why he thought the veteran manager's time in north London had come to an end following back-to-back 3-0 defeats to seeming Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Gunners have lost seven of their 13 matches in 2018 so far, suffered heartache to City in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final and find themselves languishing in sixth position in the table - 10 points off fourth-placed Tottenham.

Wenger's position is reportedly up for review in the summer due to Arsenal's poor form over the past couple of seasons, even though the Frenchman is defiant over his role in the dugout.

But Hill-Wood stated his belief that the end of this term would be the perfect time for a parting of the ways and hopes a new era would bring back success to the club.

He said: “I clearly am not very happy about what is going on. I think that there probably ought to be a change of management.

“He has done fabulously well, it is just he has overstayed his welcome. I find it very sad because he was the great love of many and then it (overstaying his welcome) has destroyed it all.”

Hill-Wood brought the then unknown Wenger to the English capital in 1996 and watched on as Wenger secured a league and cup double in only his second term in office.

The veteran gaffer has led Arsenal to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and six Community Shields during his 21-year career with the Gunners, but he has faced calls to leave by the club's fanbase for failing to build upon that success.

Last season saw Arsenal miss out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in his long reign, and many believe he has done all that he can for the club and must now stand down.

