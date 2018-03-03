Former Man United Star Believes Paul Pogba Would be Performing Better at Man City or Tottenham

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince feels Paul Pogba isn't suited the Red Devil's style of play, and would be performing better if he had joined Manchester City or Tottenham in 2016.

Pogba joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a club record fee of £89m and made 51 outings in his first season, netting nine goals.

The 24-year-old has made 25 appearances for the club so far this season, scoring three times. However poor form recently has led to manager Jose Mourinho dropping him to the bench for games against Sevilla and Huddersfield.

Mourinho last week challenged Pogba to try to earn his trust back while also praising the player for his professionalism after being dropped.

But former Manchester United star Paul Ince believes Pogba's problem is the way his club plays and the Frenchman would be better off at Manchester City or Tottenham. According to HITC, the 50-year-old said: "Pogba has been made a scapegoat for the way the team are performing, when he's the one being played out of position.

"But he isn't the only problem. If you put the Frenchman into Manchester City's team, or even Tottenham's team, you'll see a better player. I don't believe that the way Jose Mourinho has United playing is suited to him."

Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League table, 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City. Their next game will be against Crystal Palace away from home on Monday.