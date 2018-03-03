Jack Butland Urges Gareth Southgate to Name England Number One Goalkeeper Sooner Rather Than Later

Stoke City star Jack Butland has advised England manager Gareth Southgate to make a decision on England's first choice keeper sooner rather than later.

Butland has made 25 appearances for the Potters this season, keeping four clean sheets in a struggling Stoke City side who are, as it stands, in the Premier League's relegation zone.

The 24-year-old is one of the leading contenders for England's number one jersey, along with the likes of Everton's Jordan Pickford and Joe Hart, who is currently on loan at West Ham from Manchester City.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Southgate has previously indicated that Hart could be his preferred choice to be England's number one at the World Cup, but he his chances look to have been dashed since he was dropped by Hammers boss David Moyes - and Butland wants England to avoid any uncertainty by Southgate deciding his number one goalkeeper ahead of the tournament.

England's 2010 World Cup saw Rob Green being told he would be their starting goalkeeper for their opening game against the USA just hours before the game. A costly error by Green in the match led to David James playing from then on.

According to the Daily Mail, Butland said: "There is an element from the goalkeeping side where you've got to know where things stand. I think it would give some kind of clarity and I don't think it would affect the group if people know earlier.

GOALLLLL! The foxes equalise. What a howler! Jack Butland remembering a World Cup is just around the corner and reverts to standard England Tournament goalkeeper form. Get him on the plane! — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) February 24, 2018

"That is down to the manager whether he makes that decision in March or at the end of the season. Whether it's public or not, I think it would potentially be important for someone to know.

"I don't think there will be changes during the World Cup unless there are injuries. I'm sure he will nail down who the No 1 is and give that person the right amount of time to prepare for what's ahead."