Jurgen Klopp Backs Young Full-Back for National Team Captaincy After Impressing for Reds

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it would be the 'smart choice' to appoint Andrew Robertson as Scotland's new captain.

Following the departure of Gordan Strachan after Scotland's failure to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia, a returning Alex McLeish is yet to select his captain following the international retirement of Celtic midfielder Scott Brown.

Speaking to the Telegraph however, Klopp believes that the 23-year-old is an ideal candidate for the position off the back of an impressive debut season for the Reds in both the Premier League and Champions League.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Asked if he thought Robertson could be given the captaincy, he replied: "One hundred per cent yes. Robbo would for sure be the future. If you want somebody smart he’s a really good option.

"I don’t know that many Scotland players because there are not many at Manchester City or Manchester United or these clubs. So yes, he would be a good choice as Scotland national team captain."

Scotland will face Costa Rica and Hungary in this months international fixtures, with McLeish needing to choose a captain before then and Robertson standing out as a possible captain.

Andrew Robertson’s created 15 chances in the Premier League this season (13 key-passes and 2 assists); that’s two more than Antonio Valencia in 8 less games (711-minutes to be precise).



Not just an engine, but attacking integrity to match. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 26, 2018

(You may also be interested in Jurgen Klopp Admits Roberto Firmino Is More Important to Liverpool Than Philippe Coutinho Ever Was)





With Robertson expected to play a key role for McLeish and Scotland in the future, Klopp also thinks that giving the extra responsibility to the former Hull City man could benefit both club and country.

He continued, stating: "We have spoken about his (Robertson’s) development and we have spoken about the football things he has to do.

"He was in the team (mentally) before he was in the team (physically) if you understand. Now, Scotland will not be making a mistake by choosing Robbo."