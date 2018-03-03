Liverpool Youth Players Under Investigation Over School Sexual Harassment Allegations

Liverpool Football Club are at the centre of an alleged sexual harassment investigation after an inquiry was launched over the behaviour of two youth players at the club.

The Daily Telegraph understands that the pair have been accused of sexually harassing teachers and young girls at Rainhill High School in St.Helens - an investigation that the Reds saw they are 'aware' of.

Sources within the school have claimed that staff and pupils have made official complaints against the two teenagers over their behaviour, which included parading around with no shirts on and their trousers undone in front of a group of 11-year-old girls.

Exclusive: Liverpool Football Club’s young players investigated by school for alleged sexual harassment https://t.co/Mbh3t4utJw — Telegraph Education (@tele_education) March 2, 2018

One of the individuals is also said to have sexually harassed a female member of staff, while complaints over anti-social behaviour have also been made against them.

A whistleblower told the Telegraph: “They are really big, well-built lads and they have been intimidating staff and pupils, making sexualised comments aimed at them, and jeering.

“A lot of people feel that the behaviour is out of control. It has really escalated. We have been told that the club is taking it seriously.

Ridiculous, this needs to be punished hard. I don't want anyone who acts like that associated with Liverpool FC — Rasmus (@7575sd) March 2, 2018

“There is a lot of anti-social behaviour: kicking balls at windows and smashing them, kicking balls at children.”

The school's management has been accused of 'turning a blind eye' to the two lads in question despite sexual comments also being levelled against them.

The source added: “The incident was reported but nothing was done. The lads do whatever they want and the attitude is that ‘boys will be boys’.”

Really hope @LFC #LFC #Liverpool deal harshly with this if it's true. If true, how did we get here from Rome 1977? https://t.co/zHk1NZSfuE — Michael Turner (@mturner1961) March 3, 2018

(You may also be interested in Jurgen Klopp Reveals How Liverpool Have Improved Since Philippe Coutinho Departure)



Liverpool released a statement in the wake of the allegations but refused to comment whilst the investigation was active.



The statement read: “We are aware Rainhill High School is currently looking into complaints made against two of their pupils who are also young players at Liverpool.

Sack them. — KloppForever (@GarciaGhostgoal) March 3, 2018

“The club will allow the school to conclude its own inquiries in the first instance before considering their findings. Until the school completes its own process, the club will not be making any further comment.”

Ofsted, the corporation responsible for inspecting schools, also confirmed that it had received complaints about the youth players but would not comment on individual cases when pressed for answers by the Telegraph.

