PHOTOS: Arsenal Sponsor Deletes Tweets After Mocking Gunners During Man City League Defeat

The negativity surrounding Arsenal Football Club shows no signs of dissipating after back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

It seems that every football fan wants to get the boot in whilst they can, but it isn't just those who aren't associated with the Gunners who are taking the mick out of Arsene Wenger and his men.

Betting firm SportPesa, who have sponsorship links to the north Londoners, were even in on the act on Thursday when Arsenal fell to a home loss to City as they made a number of tweets poking fun at the club and January arrivals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Image by Tom Power

Image by Tom Power

Image by Tom Power

Ouch. We imagine those tweets didn't go down well with Arsenal's deal makers or the club's hierarchy, and it's no surprise to see that the tweets have since been deleted by SportPesa.

It isn't the first time that the African-based sports corporation has come in for stick this term. Everton fans were aggrieved when their shirt sponsors mocked them over a defeat earlier in the campaign too.

It might be as well that SportPesa does away with whoever controls their Twitter account, or they end up being left out in the cold by the Premier League duo!

