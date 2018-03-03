Real Madrid have come out on top in the battle for biggest revenue streams in La Liga with a whopping £602m in money brought into the club during the 2016/17 campaign.

Marca reports that the defending Spanish top flight champions saw off competition from bitter rivals Barcelona to be crowned winners of this particular bout, with the Catalan giants posting an income of £578m in comparison.

Between them the heavyweights accounted for 41.4% of the total revenue posted by all of the clubs in Spain's top tier in data accumulated by business marketing company Sectorial Observatory DBK.

Real's city rivals Atletico came in third with around 9.1% of the total, while fellow European qualification contenders Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao finished fourth and fifth with revenue percentages of 4.6% and 4.25% respectively.

In total, around £3bn was made between all clubs in Spain's top two divisions, with a humungous £2.8bn of that being posted between all 20 La Liga clubs and only £222m accumulated by the Segunda Division.

The rise in income for every side in the Iberian nation was mainly down to the increase in cash generated by the new TV rights deal that allows matches to be broadcast live in Spain and around Europe.

A new deal of round £1.3bn has allowed for a greater slice of the monetary pie for most clubs in Spain and, with that 70% increase in money paid out by TV stations, has allowed the likes of Real and Barca to continue their stranglehold on La Liga.

That deal was signed by the Spanish league back in February 2016 and sees the likes of Movistar, Spanish Telefonica and Mediapro broadcast games to punters in pubs and bars up and down the country.