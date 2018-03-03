Swansea 4-1 West Ham: Carvalhal Revival Continues With Ayew-Led Demolition of Hammers

Swansea's Carlos Carvalhal honeymoon period continued on Saturday afternoon, as an emphatic 4-1 victory over West Ham lifted them out of the relegation zone.

First half goals from Ki Sung-yeung and Mike van der Hoorn gave the Swans a comfortable early lead and they never looked back from there, with Andy King and Jordan Ayew cementing the three points in the second half despite Michail Antonio's consolation strike.

West Ham with no answer to Swansea’s intensity, led by a charged-up Andre Ayew against his former club — Chris Wathan (@ChrisWathan) March 3, 2018

Andre Ayew started against the team that sold him January while Winston Reid returned for the Hammers, but the Kiwi only lasted 20 minutes after sustaining what appeared to be a very serious injury.

Swansea got off to the perfect start when they took the lead in the eighth minute; Ki picking the ball up on the edge of the area and pinging it into the bottom corner.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

They then came so close to another eight minutes later when a goal mouth scramble between Van der Hoorn and a flurry of West Ham defenders led to the ball trickling to the feet of Federico Fernandez. The Argentinian's toe poke looked a certain goal but Declan Rice came to the rescue to clear off the line with his midriff.

During that scramble, Reid sustained a serious injury and had to be stretchered off just twenty minutes into his return to first team action after struggling with a groin strain and a throat infection. After a lengthy 10 minute break in play for treatment, Sam Byram finally came on in his place.

A near ten-minute delay at Swansea.



Winston Reid has been stretchered off for West Ham after falling awkwardly.



Now back under wayhttps://t.co/x2LBEOweSE #SWAWHU pic.twitter.com/9JVG2PxKlW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 3, 2018

Andre Ayew was leading the fight against his former club alongside his brother Jordan, and the two were terrorising the West Ham defence all afternoon. The former Hammer cut in from the right onto his favoured left foot and stung the palms of Adrian in the 31st minute.

David Moyes' afternoon then got even worse when Swansea doubled their lead from the resulting corner. Ki swung the ball in and Van der Hoorn rose highest to head home his first goal of the season.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

After 10 minutes added time, the two teams finally got to the break - but unfortunately for the Hammers, the second half started much like the first.

Three minutes in and Adrian was forced to save the older Ayew's header from a Sam Clucas corner. Regrettably for the Spaniard, he palmed the ball onto Javier Hernandez's head, which ricocheted it kindly for King to tap home on his full debut.

Despite the on-loan Leicester midfielder's first goal for the club, the Hammers had actually started the second half with a lot more energy and Moyes could be seen evidently boiling over on the bench.

Marko Arnautovic should have got one back for West Ham in the 57th minute. He allowed the Swansea defenders far too much time to regather and get back while the Austrian was trying to buy the perfect opportunity for a shot. HIs eventual effort went straight into the hands of Lukasz Fabianski.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Things continued to go Swansea and Andre Ayew's way when he won a penalty in the 62nd minute after a clumsy challenge from Cheikhou Kouyate; his brother stepping up and cooly firing past Adrian to make it 4-0 with their first penalty of the season.

West Ham did get their consolation goal in the 78th minute but that's all it was - a consolation. Much like last Saturday against Liverpool, substitute Michail Antonio was the scorer. He took the ball down well in the penalty area, spun and shot low through Fabianski's legs.

The win lifts the Swans out of the relegation zone while West Ham replace them in the bottom three.