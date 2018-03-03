Son Heung-min scored his second brace of the week as Tottenham eased past Huddersfield to remain on course for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Son rounded Jonas Lossl to slot in his first goal after 27 minutes, before heading in from a sublime Harry Kane cross after half-time to seal all three points.

Tottenham made two changes from the side that won at Crystal Palace last weekend, with Son and Jan Vertonghen returning in place of Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela. Huddersfield were unchanged from the side that won at the Hawthorns in their last outing.

The game started at a decent pace, with Spurs going closest when Dele Alli was inches away from connecting with a Kane cross. A couple of minutes later there was a role reversal, as Alli whipped in a cross which just eluded Kane.

Son produced a marvellous bit of skill to give Florent Hadergjonaj the slip and delivered a low ball into the box, which Lossl did well to push away from Kane lurking nearby. Lossl could do nothing about a deflected Christian Eriksen free-kick, but the woodwork came to his rescue.

Huddersfield executed their high pressing game expertly for 25 minutes, but the one time they let their guard down, they were punished. Son received the ball from Alli in acres of space and still had work to do, but he kept his cool to take the ball around Lossl and slot it into the empty net.

Huddersfield restricted Spurs to just one more chance in the half, which Kane fired straight at Lossl. The visitors suffered a double injury blow before the interval, with Tom Ince and Phillip Billing called into action to replace Colin Quaner and Alex Pritchard.

Tottenham could have had an early second half penalty when Son went down in the box under Terence Kongolo's challenge, but Kevin Friend waved away the appeals. Huddersfield sub Ince stung Hugo Lloris' palms at the other end, as the visitors showed improved attacking intent.

This chance, however, proved to be the catalyst for Spurs to break away and seal the win. Harry Kane had little on from a wide position but produced a brilliant cross which bounced once before Son headed it into the net past the stationary Lossl, to double his tally for the day.

Son was replaced to a standing ovation with 20 minutes to play as Spurs took their foot off the accelerator pedal. They could still have had a third when Kane was given the freedom of the penalty area at a corner kick, but he scuffed the ball wide of the mark.

A couple more late chances fell to Kane, but Hadergjonaj blocked the first and the second was straight at Lossl. Tottenham were far from their best, but never truly came under pressure from Huddersfield, and held on without any problems to extend their unbeaten home run to fourteen league games.