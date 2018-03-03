When Gazza Met Wazza: Ex-England Stars Meet at Finch Farm and Joke About 18-Year Beer Debt

Former England strikers Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney met at Everton's Finch Farm training ground this week, where the two shared a joke about an I.O.U. dating back 18 years.

Gascoigne was paying a visit to the club where he spent two years towards the end of his career, and met up with Rooney, who re-joined Everton after leaving Manchester United last summer.

Upon his arrival, Rooney gave Gascoigne £40 as part of a long-running joke between the two, the details of which were divulged by Gazza during an appearance on Soccer AM in 2015.

Gazza and Rooney today. Lovely pics. pic.twitter.com/ZuaPDYGdBs — Mike Anstead (@mike_anstead) March 2, 2018

(You may also be interested in Sam Allardyce Angers Everton Fans as Blues Boss Compares Club to Relegation-Threatened Duo)

He revealed that during his time at Everton he often watched the youth team play, and was alerted by youth manager Colin Harvey that there was a talented 14-year-old playing for the Under 19s.

Gascoigne chose to stay and saw the young Rooney score two 'incredible' goals, showing that he was a real talent in the making. After the game, Gazza went into the Everton dressing room, where he shared a memorable first interaction with the future star.

"After the game I went in and said "well done lads, I've got £40 spare, is anyone going out tonight?" said Gascoigne.

"Wayne Rooney said "I am", so I went "there's £40 quid, go and get yourself a couple of pints tonight."

"That's when I knew he was going to be brilliant. He's got potential, that lad. He's never given the £40 back so the interest is about £1.2m now!"

Rooney has fulfilled the talent that he promised at that precocious age. He scored over 250 goals for Manchester United in 13 trophy-filled years at Old Trafford, and is also England's record scorer with 53 goals for the national team.

He returned to Goodison Park last summer, and has scored eleven goals so far this season.