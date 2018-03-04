Allegri Aims Dig at Tottenham & Provides Juventus Injury Updates Ahead of Crunch UCL Clash

Juventus manager Max Allegri has claimed that Tottenham are not as defensively solid as Lazio ahead of next week's Champions League last-16 second-leg at Wembley.

The Bianconeri needed a last minute winner from Paulo Dybala to see off Lazio in Rome on Saturday, having been frustrated for long periods.

It left Juventus just a point behind Serie A leaders Napoli, who later lost 4-2 against Roma, and Allegri admitted his side's ability to win narrowly will give them confidence ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Tottenham.

Dybalaaaaaaaa!!!!



He snatches a late winner for Juventus!



Gianluigi Buffon even ran to the other end of the pitch to celebrate with his team 😂



Scenes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uxLQNVLXbj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 3, 2018

He said: "Tottenham are different compared to Lazio, they don't defend as well. This win certainly helps our confidence as we will have to be good and lucky on Wednesday."

Allegri also went on to share updates on the injury status of a number of players ahead of the trip to Wembley, adding: "Ready for London? Let's see. Somehow we will make Wednesday.

"There will be spaces, Monday we'll see for Higuain. We will also evaluate [Mario] Mandzukic.

"There is optimism, we'll play our chances. For Gonzalo and [Mattia] De Sciglio, however, we see Monday. They are two players that have stopped for many days, you have to recover the energies with those who played tonight and then see what conditions we will go to London."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli, meanwhile, heaped praise on Dybala, who missed the first-leg against Spurs with injury.

"He's just come back from injury and he's scored a huge, huge goal that has won us three massive points tonight," Barzagli said. "I think it will spur him on for the rest of the season now.

"Paulo is one of those rare players capable of trying something really difficult in the 92nd minute and pulling it off. His goal was just amazing.”