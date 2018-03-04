Andres Iniesta Doubtful for Champions League Showdown Against Chelsea After Hamstring Blow

Barcelona could be without Andres Iniesta when they face Chelsea at home in the Champions League next week, with the midfielder picking up a hamstring injury whilst playing against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The Primera Division leaders claimed a 1-0 victory over Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos to extend their lead at the top of the standings to eight points. But it wasn't without cost, with Iniesta unable to complete the game.

[INJURY NEWS] @andresiniesta8 has a hamstring injury in his right leg. More tests are needed to find out the extent of the problem #BarçaAtleti pic.twitter.com/2rhv79AekT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2018

"Andres Iniesta has a hamstring injury in his right leg," the club tweeted while the game was still in progress. "More tests are needed to find out the extent of the problem."

The Spaniard, who played 92 minutes against the Premier League Champions at Stamford Bridge last month, is now doubtful for the second leg of the tie, with the teams having drawn 1-1 on the Blues' home ground.

There's also a La Liga fixture to be played against Malaga at La Rosaleda Stadium next Saturday, before the Camp Nou showdown with Chelsea, and it looks likely that the 33-year-old will miss both these matches as the result of his latest fitness issue.