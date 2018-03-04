Arsenal Boss Wenger Admits Side Are 'Worse Than Last Season' Ahead of Brighton Clash

Arsenal manager Arséne Wenger has claimed that his side have had a worse season than in their previous campaign, ahead of their key Premier League clash against Brighton.

Speaking ahead of their trip to the south coast, via Daily Mirror, Wenger reflected on his side's difficult week - in which they lost 3-0 to Manchester City twice; in last Sunday's Carabao Cup Final and Thursday's Premier League match.

Assessing his teams struggles, the Frenchman said: "Yes, it is worse than last season, because last year we won the Cup and made 75 points.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I don’t deny that. We analyse that at the end of the season and don’t worry. I can live with reality.”





The Gunners' poor form has seen them slump to sixth in the Premier League table - a whopping thirty points league leaders Manchester City and 13 points off the all-important Champions League qualification spots. A loss against Brighton could be catastrophic for Arsenal, as they run the risk of sliding even further down the league table.

The end certainly appears to be nigh for Wenger, after reports today claimed that the Gunners board have stepped up to find a replacement for the 68-year-old at the end of the season. German national team manager Joachim Löw is believed to have been identified as their primary target, while Man City's Mikel Arteta is also thought to be in the running for the job.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

In other news, shocking reports have claimed that Arsenal wing-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles' mother is current homeless and living in a storage crate. The 20-year-old, who is believed to be earning around £30k-per-week, is rumoured to have fallen out with his mother and refused to be her guarantor as she looks for a new flat, which has led her to become homeless.