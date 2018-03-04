Arsenal & Everton Set to Wage Summer Battle Over Mikel Arteta as Managerial Futures Look Uncertain

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta is a wanted man, with former clubs Arsenal and Everton ready to battle each other to land him as head coach next season, per the Mirror.

The Spaniard, who spent six years at Goodison Park as a player and five playing for Arsenal, left his mark at the two clubs, and he has impressed in his role under Pep Guardiola at City this season.

According to the report, both of the Premier League sides are considering hiring him as their manager.

Arsene Wenger's future at the Emirates is as bleak as it's ever been throughout his 22-year reign, and the Gunners have the option of cutting him loose in the summer, despite signing him to a two-year contract at the end of last season.

Fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the Frenchman at the helm, and his role in the club losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United will not be easily forgiven.

Wenger did show a bit of ambition in the most recent transfer window by bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, yet the acquisitions have done little with regard to turning their season around.

Sam Allardyce, meanwhile, did bring about change at Everton after taking over from Ronald Koeman last year. But recent results have seen the fans turn against him.

As Mike Keegan puts it: "If there was a honeymoon period at Everton for Sam Allardyce, it is now officially over. The tans have faded, the novelty has worn off and the marriage, although in its infancy, appears to be sailing dangerously close the pointy grey things sticking out of the ocean."





It is understood that the Gunners and Toffees view Arteta as the perfect replacement for Wenger or Allardyce, given the good work he's done at City so far. And the 32-year-old will definitely consider offers to make the step up in his career as a coach .