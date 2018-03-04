Birmingham City Appoint Former Swansea and Leeds Boss Garry Monk as New Manager

Former Swansea City and Leeds United manager Garry Monk has been appointed Birmingham City boss.

Monk, who was most recently employed by Middlesbrough, will replace Steve Cotterill at Birmingham and will face former club Boro in his first game in charge, with the sides set to clash on Tuesday night.

OFFICIAL: The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Garry Monk as Manager. Full details can be found here: https://t.co/yhTiZR30q6 #BCFC pic.twitter.com/Vs0P4MSCA0 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 4, 2018

He will be assisted by Pep Clotet, who worked with him at both Swansea and Leeds, as well as James Beattie and Darryl Flahavan.

Clotet was fired by Oxford United in January after just half a year in charge and will hope that his experience and working relationship with Monk, can help the Blues avoid slipping down to League One.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Garry Monk as our new manager.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"After talks today, Monk has signed a three-and-a-half year contract. Assistant Manager Clotet, First Team Coach Beattie and Goalkeeper Coach Flahavan have also agreed contracts until the summer of 2021."

Cotterill, meanwhile, was called up for talks with Birmingham's owners after their 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and was fired on the spot.

Having held previous discourse with members of the club's hierarchy and assured that his departure would be announced as one of mutual consent, the 53-year-old is understood to have been shocked by the manner in which he was let go.

"Steve has conducted himself professionally on behalf of the club at all times, his work ethic and honesty are a credit to him and there is a genuine sadness at this decision," the club said.

"However, the board feel that a change in management at this stage is in the best interests of the football club."

The Blues are in the 22nd spot on the Championship table and two points adrift of safety after playing 35 games this season, leaving Monk with all to do in attempts to turn things around.