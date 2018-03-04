Chelsea Star Willian Reveals He Is Chasing a New Contract at Stamford Bridge Amid Man Utd Links

Chelsea forward Willian has revealed he desires a new contract at Stamford Bridge and wants 'more years' with the club.

The Brazilian has been one of the Blues' best players this term, and has registered five goals and seven assists so far, and he has once against received plaudits for his workhorse style.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The 29-year-old, who scored in the defeat to Manchester United last weekend, was signed by Chelsea in 2013 from Anzhi Makhachkala, and has made 157 league appearances to date, and now, as reported by Planeta Sportv, he has revealed he is thinking about extending his stay at the club.

He said: "My goal is to stay here at Chelsea. Unless Chelsea does not want me anymore - then I'd have to find another club!

"I want to stay here for many more years, if it is possible, to renew my contract. On that, we have not talked yet. It might happen. I'm adapted here.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I will have been here five years at the end of the season, I've won titles. I think I have the affection of the fans too. I intend to continue here until the end of my contract, to renew, and to continue for more years."

Willian's current deal expires in the summer of 2020, but if he continues in the same vein, he is sure to give club officials no other option than to present him with an extension. They will have to act if they are to ward off interest from Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho reportedly keen on his former player.

