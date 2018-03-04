David Moyes Disappointed at 'Worst Performance' of West Ham Spell After Heavy Swansea Defeat

David Moyes described his side's 4-1 loss to Swansea City as the worst performance of his West Ham career so far.

First half goals from Ki Sung-yeung and Mike van der Hoorn gave the Swans a comfortable lead at half time, before Andy King and Jordan Ayew cemented all three points. Substitute Michail Antonio's late consolation reduced the deficit, but didn't save any blushes.

Thank you to all our fans who travelled to Swansea today. We appreciate your support. pic.twitter.com/wLb2jxAfJt — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 3, 2018

Speaking to the club website, Moyes said: "It's a big sorry to the supporters who traveled through the snow to get here. We let them down badly. We're massively disappointed with how we played and it was certainly the worst performance since I’ve been at West Ham and we just never looked at any time as if we were in control.

"For the first goal, we were passing it across the back, then passed it back to the goalie, it bobbled and went out for a throw-in, and from the throw-in we concede the first goal from something I think we should save.

"We then conceded two goals from corner kicks and one from a penalty kick, so from my point of view, they were all avoidable. I didn’t think it was Swansea who opened us up or carved us open, but it was just generally a poor performance and poor all-round."

There was 10 minutes of added time at the end of the first half due to a serious injury sustained to Winston Reid on his return to the first team, and Moyes had an update on the New Zealand international.

"Winston has been knocked unconscious and concussed and it’s his secondary injury we’re more worried about. When he’s fallen, he’s hurt his knee in some way, and that’s our bigger concern.





"He’s in the dressing room and is talking, so he’s got no problem that way, but we need to get his knee checked to see exactly what the problem is."

West Ham host Burnley at the London Stadium next weekend where they will look to escape from the relegation zone before a three week gap in Premier League fixtures.