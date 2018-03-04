Dimitar Berbatov Labels David James 'Worst Wannabe Coach Ever' in Damning Instagram Post

Dimitar Berbatov has launched a scathing indictment of Kerala Blasters coach David James, calling the former England goalkeeper 'the worst wannabe coach ever'.

Bulgarian striker Berbatov signed for the Indian Super League club before the current season but has scored only once in nine appearances for his new team.

It has been a disappointing season for the Blasters, who finished sixth in the ISL. The top four teams qualify for the end-of-season finals, but James' team will not be among them.

The Blasters also have Berbatov's former Manchester United teammate Wes Brown on the books and started the season with ex-United coach Rene Meulensteen as manager, but he was sacked and replaced with James.

The Indian Super Cup is still to come, but Berbatov seemed to indicate that he will not be involved in that, writing 'season finished' and 'time to go home' in his Instagram post.

Arguably his most damning comment related to James' tactics, which Berbatov described as the 'worst tactical advice'. According to the Bulgarian, the strategy was 'chip the ball to the striker's chest and we take it from there'.

SportsKeeda, who ran the story, contacted the Kerala Blasters, who denied that Berbatov would not be participating in the Super Cup, saying: "All the players are merely going back home for a few days."

James is one of many ex-Premier League players to have taken up a managerial role in the ISL. Robbie Keane, John Gregory, Steve Coppell and Avram Grant are also currently in charge of Indian clubs, although only Gregory's Chennaiyin have finished in the top four.