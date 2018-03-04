Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Sadly Passes Away at the Age of 31

Fiorentina have sent ripples through the footballing world with the confirmation of the sad news that defender David Astori has passed away.

La Viola made the shock announcement through their official social media channels that the 31-year-old was found dead at the La di Moret' hotel, with the team preparing to face Udinese on Sunday.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The statement from the club's official website read: "Fiorentina are profoundly shaken and forced to announce that their captain Davide Astori has died. For this terrible and delicate situation, and above all out of respect for his family, we appeal to the sensitivity of the media."

Astori's professional career spanned 12 years, and the star represented AC Milan, Cagliari and AS Roma amongst others. He also earned 14 caps for Italy.

La Fiorentina profondamente sconvolta si trova costretta a comunicare che e' scomparso il suo capitano Davide Astori, colto da improvviso malore.

— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 4, 2018

Due to the circumstances, Fiorentina's game with Udinese has obviously been postponed, as confirmed by the home side, who said as quoted by Goal: "Following the tragic news this morning that struck the ACF Fiorentina and the whole world of football, the match between Udinese and Fiorentina has postponed to date to be arranged."