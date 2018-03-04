Former Spurs Boss Predicts Champions League Start for Saturday's Hero Son Heung-min

Tim Sherwood has predicted that Son Heung-min will be rewarded for his match-winning performance in the Premier League on Saturday with a starting role against Juventus in Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash.

Son rounded Jonas Lossl to score Tottenham's first goal against Huddersfield before heading in from Harry Kane's cross as Spurs consolidated their place in the top four.

Son Heung-Min's game by numbers vs. Huddersfield:



47 touches

23 (92%) passes completed

7 (100%) take-ons completed

3 shots

2 goals

2 chances created



The difference. pic.twitter.com/qRyR4rHCdL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 3, 2018

Son seemed a little disappointed to be replaced by Erik Lamela with twenty minutes of the game to go, but Sherwood believes that Mauricio Pochettino may be saving the South Korean for bigger things.

“Son came off, and he was on two goals, but in a weird sort of way he’ll be pleased to have seen his number come up because that tells me he’s going to play in the Champions League,” Sherwood said on Goals on Sunday, as quoted by HITC.

“If I’m Son I’m delighted to see my number come up, because that means I’m going to play in one of the biggest games of the season. He’s resting him for that game, surely.”

23 - Only Harry Kane (38) has been involved in more goals for Spurs in all competitions this season than Son Heung-Min (23 - 14 goals, 9 assists). Value. pic.twitter.com/jXzOOv0YRF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

Son only played the last seven minutes of the first leg, in which Tottenham came from two goals down to salvage an impressive draw thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

Spurs last progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2011, when they also faced Italian opposition in the last 16. On that occasion, they won 1-0 on aggregate against AC Milan.

Son has emerged from the shadows of his more illustrious team-mates to become one of Spurs' most important players over the past two seasons. He scored 21 goals in all competitions last season and already has 15 so far in this campaign.