Freiburg 0-4 Bayern Munich: Tolisso Wonder Strike Helps Bavarians Rediscover Winning Touch

Bayern Munich secured a morale-boosting three points on Sunday, with Corentin Tolisso scoring the pick of the bunch as the dominant Bavarians thumped SC Freiburg 4-0.

Jupp Heynckes demanded a response from his side after sharing the points against Hertha BSC last week and Bayern didn't disappoint their legendary manager.

Although the likes of Lucas Höller and Janik Haberer offered the hosts some danger going forward, it was Freiburg's defence which failed to contain Bayern's threat - keeping the Breisgau-Brasilianer just four points ahead of the relegation play-off place.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Both sides looked to start the game on the front foot but Lucas Höller and Thomas Müller were limited to half-chances in the opening 10 minutes for Freiburg and Bayern respectively.





The first guilt-edged chance of the game fell to the right foot of Höller and only the outstretched leg of Sven Ulreich prevented Bayern from having egg on their face.





After seeing a free-kick fail to get past the wall, Thiago Alcântara was able to test Alexander Schwolow for the first time in the game, although the 25-year-old goalkeeper comfortably saved the Spaniard's effort.





Minutes later, Bayern's Müller was celebrating the opening goal of the game. An inch-perfect pass from Mats Hummels picked out the Raumdeuter with precision and the 28-year-old then fired the ball across the face of goal - with an unexpected Schwolow turning the ball into his own net.

Corentin Tolisso then found himself on the scoresheet with an outstanding strike from 30 yards out. The former Lyon midfielder was unmarked when he picked the ball up from distance and his long-range effort skimmed past the inside of the post before rippling the back of the net.





Having claimed their comfortable two-goal lead, Bayern took control of the game and coasted through to half-time without offering Freiburg a sniff at goal.

After being notified at the break that the first goal of the game would be credited to Schwolow, Müller took just 27 seconds to try and get his name up in lights at the Schwarzwald-Stadion - sending a powerful shot well over the bar.

Sandro Wagner saw his first two opportunities of the game fly harmlessly wide and the former TSG Hoffenheim striker, who was picked ahead of Robert Lewandowski on Sunday, wasn't having much luck with his link-up play either.

However, Wagner then scored the easiest goal of his career following a goalmouth scramble to notch his third in Bayern colours - with celebrations slightly delayed due to a 44-second review from the VAR.

Juan Bernat missed two golden opportunities to put the icing on the cake for the visitors, while Freiburg were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after Christian Günter appeared to be clipped in the penalty area.





An outstanding piece of quick thinking by Joshua Kimmich from a corner allowed Thomas Müller to get Bayern's fourth goal of the game, adding insult to injury by firing the ball past a static Alexander Schwolow.





Bayern comfortably saw out the remainder of the game, rotating a few first-team regulars to give Sebastian Rudy and Rafinha some game time. The Bavarians have now restored their 20 point lead at the top of the table and could, results permitting, secure their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title later this month.



