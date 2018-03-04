Javi Gracia Hails Troy Deeney's Importance After Grabbing Crucial Winner Against West Brom

Watford manager Javi Gracia has heaped praise on Troy Deeney after the club captain scored the only goal in the club's vital 1-0 victory over relegation strugglers West Brom.

The win leaves Watford in ninth place, and more importantly nine points clear of the relegation zone. Garcia will be hoping his team can continue their good run of form to prevent getting dragged back into the relegation scrap.

The Hornets were faced with the stern test of breaking down a resolute West Brom back-line and they did so in the 75th minute. Deeney raced onto a Will Hughes pass and provided a delightful finish over the onrushing Ben Foster. Despite this only being the captain's fifth goal of the season, Garcia was keen to point out how crucial he is off the pitch.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the manager said: ''Troy has scored two very important goals in two games, and I always say the captain is an important player on and off the pitch. I'm very happy for him.





''We got three important points in a tough game. It's not easy to win back-to-back home games, and I'm proud of the players. I'm very pleased for the supporters and we will try to do the same next week against Arsenal.

''I don't know what will happen in the future, but at the moment we are in a good place, are trying to enjoy it and improve day-by-day. It's the best mentality to help us to get three points.''

Garcia also made a point of praising Will Hughes, who came on to assist the goal in what was his first appearance since being injured in November. He said: ''Will has a lot of quality. He can make passes like today, I'm happy for him.

''He has been injured for a long time, as Miguel Britos has been too, and I'm pleased because we've recovered two players who are important for us.''