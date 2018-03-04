Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Brilliant' Liverpool Performance After Saturday Win Over Newcastle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his players with great praise after they were able to break down a defensive Newcastle United side in order to claim a greatly satisfying 2-0 victory.

Before the Magpies' trip to Anfield on Saturday, Liverpool had never claimed a win against a team managed by Rafael Benitez, with the former Reds manager claiming a draw at St James' Park earlier in the season.

Will Rafa Benitez keep his unbeaten streak against Liverpool going this evening?



📝 5 Games

✅ 2 Wins

➖ 3 Draws

⚽️ 8 Goals

🥅 5 Conceded pic.twitter.com/jqsbAbkas6 — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) March 3, 2018

Despite Benitez setting his team up to stifle Liverpool's in-form attack, the Reds were able to claim all three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, either side of the half time break.

Speaking on his side's performance, via the Independent, Klopp said: "The boys did brilliant, we did what we had to do. Two wonderful goals, a few more possible, I think one world-class save from Loris [Karius, and] not a lot to do apart from that, so I'm happy.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"I very often forget the result during the game so even though we were 2-0 up and I did feel we have to control the game better.

“But then when you step out on the pitch, you realise the wind, so it was difficult to do the right thing in the right moment.

“We could’ve controlled it better but I’m happy with the rest of the game. We scored two wonderful goals and for sure should have had a penalty but didn’t.

“It’s my job to keep my players awake and alive, if I see good moments then I don’t have to get up and shout but in the not so good moments I do.”

Despite Liverpool running out victors at Anfield once again, becoming only the fourth team to record 300 Premier League wins at home, Newcastle set themselves up to make life difficult for the hosts from the outset.

Despite an impressive defensive performance, the Reds were able to force their way beyond the Magpies' back line and record an impressive victory.

"They defended really well and are a good team with quality. We lost a few balls we don’t usually lose and Roberto Firmino didn’t have much support," Klopp said regarding the opposition's performance.

“It caused a few problems but not too many. We have to score in the right moments and keep a clean sheet and that’s what we did so 2-0 is a fantastic result.”