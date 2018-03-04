Leroy Sane Names Manchester United Star as Surprise Pick for the Toughest Opponent He's Faced

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has revealed the toughest opponent he has faced this season, and he's not necessarily a name you might have expected.

Sane is enjoying a fine second campaign at the Etihad this term, scoring eight goals and making 11 assists.

The German has been impressing with his combination of direct dribbling and raw pace, and there have been many full-backs thankful to see the back of him when games against Manchester City have concluded.

Sane has had a lot of success this term, but when asked for his toughest opponent, he gave a rather surprising name.

Asked for his answer by Jamie Redknapp for Sky Sports, the 22-year-old answered (quoted by Dream Team): "It was before when I was playing against Kyle Walker.

"And Crystal Palace’s right-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah, I have played against him twice this season, and even last season, he had me really well under control and I told him how happy I was to play against him."

Sane's comments are sure to sit well with Manchester United fans, who expect big things from Fosu-Mensah when he returns to Old Trafford from his loan spell.

Sane is now considered one of the most dangerous wingers in the league, and the fact that he says Fosu-Mensah gave him the hardest time has to account for a lot.

The Ghanaian has made 20 appearances at Selhurst Park so far, but will stick on that figure for a least another week since he'll be ineligible to face his parent club United on Monday.

