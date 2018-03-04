Lionel Messi Left 'Angry' as Reports Claim Barcelona Star Could Make Manchester United Switch

Lionel Messi is said to be furious after learning that defender Samuel Umtiti could be set for a Barcelona exit.

Spanish publication Diario Gol have reported that Manchester United have agreed provisional terms with the 24-year-old. Umtiti is believed to be happy to stay at Barcelona, but wants to see his £70,000-a-week salary doubled.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, however, is reportedly reluctant to give in to his demands. Gerard Pique is said to have urged Barcelona to ensure Umtiti stays at the club, while Messi is angry that the situation has been allowed to escalate.

United are reportedly searching for a house for the Frenchman and are willing to meet his £53m release clause. Umtiti has been one of Barcelona's standout performers this season, establishing himself as a regular in defence alongside Pique.

He has made 27 appearances in all competitions and contributed to the impressive defensive solidity of Ernesto Valverde's side.

Barcelona's coach insisted last month that he was not concerned by reports of interest in Umtiti from United.

"I'm not worried about what clubs might or might not do,” he said. “Umtiti is a great player and we expect him to stay at Barca for many more years and for him to enjoy his football with us.

"To an extent, the buyout clause is made high so that you can't buy the player. But, as time goes by, that fee doesn't seem so high at all.

"But the player still has to want to leave. We're very happy with Umtiti and I'm sure he's going to stay here for a very long time."