Man Utd Star Insists He Wants to Finish His Career at Old Trafford & Help Young Players Develop

Ashley Young has revealed his intention to stay at Manchester United and help with the development of the club's young players, despite continuous rumours of a potential departure from Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old was last year linked with a move to China and there have been suggestions that he will not earn a new deal before the expiry of his contract this summer - even while conflicting reports earlier this week suggested he'd seen an extension option to his contract triggered by the club.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"It’s reported every year that I am about to leave but I’ve always wanted to be here," he told the Daily Mail. "And for as long as I can, I’d like to finish my career at United. I’ve got that mentality to keep going and change people’s minds.

"I know how to play the game, I’ve got a football brain, and feel as fit and healthy as I did when I was younger. I’d be able to give the 23-year-old me a race."

Young, who joined United from Aston Villa in 2011, is now one of the club's more senior players, and is hoping to now use his experience to help others: "You feel more like a senior. When all the young boys come into the team, you want to try and help.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I’m willing to talk to any of them and to be fair to them, they want to ask questions and be as good as they can. It’s refreshing.

(You may also be interested in Man Utd's Ashley Young Discusses England World Cup Hopes & Playing as a Left-Back)

"A lot of youngsters in the game think they’ve made it before they’ve done anything. But at United, they’re given that winning mentality and an ethos of always trying to improve.

"Our manager has a tough task trying to get everyone inside after training because everyone wants to stay out and better themselves."