Man Utd's Ashley Young Discusses the Thing That Gives Him the Edge in World Cup Squad Race

Ashley Young has admitted he is hopeful of earning a place in England's World Cup squad this summer, regardless of which position he is played in.

The Manchester United man has been utilised as a left-back by Jose Mourinho this season and impressed in the role.

After missing out on a place in the World Cup in Brazil four years ago, Young made clear that he is optimistic of being included in Gareth Southgate's squad this time around.

"The World Cup is coming up quicker than people realise," he told the Daily Mail. "My last call-up was brilliant. I would like to think I deserved it. The manager said he would pick players on form and I think I’ve been playing well this season.





"There is another England squad in the next couple of weeks. Hopefully I can be in that and then we have to wait and see. I’ve got to carry on what I have been doing and hopefully get the recognition."

On his positional flexibility, Young added: "I’ve played every position except goalkeeper and centre-half. I’ve never had an ego about it. Things can be dissected too much. It’s football, go and play. There’s two goals, there’s the ball. Go and score.

"If I’m asked to play a certain position, I’ll do it 100 per cent. Not to fill in, to cement a place. I can play in six different positions where managers can trust me.

"It must give them food for thought knowing I can do a job in different positions. Maybe that versatility could help with England."







