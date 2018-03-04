Massimiliano Allegri Hails 'Extraordinary Group' of Juventus Players After Dramatic Win Over Lazio

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has heaped the praise on his 'extraordinary group' of players after their dramatic 1-0 win over title rivals Lazio.

The game was an even affair - with neither team really testing the opposing keeper. In fact, Juventus didn't record a shot at goal until Paulo Dybala popped up in the 93rd minute of the game to tuck the ball past Thomas Strakosha and hand Juventus all three points.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, Allegri admitted he could only smile as he watched Dybala's late strike sit the back of the net. He said: "I had to laugh because football is bestial, it's nice to win like this. We lost a Super Cup in the last minute and today we won with a goal in the final minute."

It was Dybala's first start since January 6th after he was forced off with a hamstring injury during Juve's 1-0 win over Cagliari, and the Bianconeri look to have got their star man back just in time for the run in to the end of the season.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Allegri also went on to praise his side for their performance after enduring a further 120 minutes earlier in the week during their Coppa Italia semi final against Atalanta. He added: "The guys were good, we played the way we had to, staying in the match until the very end.





"I told the team that it would be a tough and difficult match. It took a bit of patience because both we and Lazio played on Wednesday for 120 minutes, and one moment could have decided the game. It was important to leave the Olimpico with a positive result, even a draw would have been good."

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

The manager also praised the opposition for their defensive set up, however also labelled his played as an 'extraordinary group' after their display.





He said: "Lazio is physically strong and they defended very well, so we encountered some difficulties. But this is a group of very extraordinary guys and they deserved this victory."

Juve now temporarily cup the deficit at the top of Serie A to one point with league leaders Napoli hosting Roma on Saturday night. They will take plenty of confidence heading into the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 Tie against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday night.