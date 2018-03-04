PSG Confirm Neymar Surgery Was a Success as Winger Prepares for Spell on the Sidelines

Paris Saint-Germain have assured fans that Neymar's surgery was successful, and the winger will now begin his recovery.

The Brazilian chose to undergo an operation after breaking his fifth metatarsal against Marseille last weekend, rather than recover in the usual way and play on pain-killing injections.

Neymar also sprained his ankle in the challenge with Dimitri Payet.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

The decision was made by Neymar and his team on Wednesday that the best thing would be to go under the knife, especially with the World Cup fast-approaching.

Neymar is supposedly hell-bent on making a full recovery from his injury to star for Brazil in Russia, with surgery representing the best possible outcome for his foot in the long run.

The operation, conducted by doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, was successful. A statement read, as quoted by the club's official website: "The operation consisted of the laying of a screw associated with a transplant fixed at the level of the lesion of the fifth metatarsal of the right foot.

"Re-education will begin immediately under the direction of a club physiotherapist. Neymar's injury will be assessed in six weeks' time to establish a possible date for his return to training."

No official return date has been set for the superstar as of yet, but Lasmar has previously estimated that it could take approximately two-and-a-half to three months before Neymar is back.

He'll miss the rest of the season for PSG, and most crucially the return leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League on March.

