Sam Allardyce Claims 'Everyone Has an Opinion' as Everton Fans Boo Following Burnley Defeat

Sam Allardyce has shrugged off the abuse from club supporters after his 10-man Everton side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

The club's most recent signing, Cenk Tosun, headed Everton into the lead in the first half for his first Premier League goal. But strikes from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood secured a comeback for the home side to resign the Toffees to their sixth consecutive loss away from home - with their woes compounded following Ashley Williams' dismissal late on.

Whilst Allardyce has successfully steered Everton away from the relegation zone, the former England manager is under increasing scrutiny as the Toffees struggle to string together a series of encouraging performances.





As a result Everton supporters have grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of attacking ambition and made their dissatisfaction known when their manager replaced Tosun and Gylfi Sigurdsson with Oumar Niasse and Yannick Bolasie respectively.





When discussing the fans disapproval, Allardyce said, via ESPN : "It happens. Fans have what they consider a new guy coming in. My job is not what the fans are saying or not saying. What we want is the fans cheering us not booing you, of course, but I have to look at the situation.

No matter how much Sam Allardyce tries to absolve himself of Everton's woes, losing seven of their past 10 games is firmly on him and no one else — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) March 3, 2018

"That's what you deal with as a manager. Everybody has an opinion and I have to make the decisions and you hope they have an impact in a positive way."

Although the fans were irate with Allardyce's performance, the Everton boss himself was critical of his men for their missed chances and how they performed in the second half.

He added: "It's very frustrating to create that many chances in the first half, and not to capitalise on those more has had a massive impact on the result today. So we're left extremely disappointed by the fact we've ended up losing the game.

"I think the second half was more about Burnley playing with Wood up front and Barnes and us not coping with the more direct style of play they chose to use. We didn't produce anything like the quality we did in the first half apart from Gylfi manufacturing an opportunity for himself that he would normally have scored.

"And then we decided not to deal with the corner correctly and allow a free header. We have to say to ourselves, 'Why did we lose that?' and it's us. We've only got ourselves to blame."