Serie A Postpone All of Sunday's Fixtures After Tragic Death of Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori

All of Sunday's Serie A fixtures have been postponed following the tragic sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

The 31-year-old was found dead in his room at La di Moret' hotel ahead of his side's game against Udinese.

A statement from the club read: "Fiorentina are profoundly shaken and forced to announce that their captain Davide Astori has died.

"For this terrible and delicate situation, and above all out of respect for his family, we appeal to the sensitivity of the media."

Fiorentina's game was immediately called off and all other matches in the division were postponed shortly after.

La Fiorentina profondamente sconvolta si trova costretta a comunicare che e' scomparso il suo capitano Davide Astori, colto da improvviso malore.

Another statement from Fiorentina read: "Following the tragic news this morning that struck ACF Fiorentina and the whole world of football, the match between Udinese and Fiorentina has postponed to date to be arranged."

The games will now be played at a later date as clubs across Italy take time to pay their respects to Astori.

"AS Roma share the pain the football world is feeling for the loss of Davide Astori. Shocked by this tragic news, the directors, players and all staff of the club affectionately stand by his family through their pain," wrote Roma's official Twitter account.

Juventus, meanwhile, wrote: "Today there are no colours, but just profound pain. Juventus express their own condolences to the family and to Fiorentina for the loss of Davide Astori."

Astori played for clubs including AC Milan, Cagliari and AS Roma during his career, and earned 14 Italy caps.