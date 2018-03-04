Spurs Line Up Bayer Leverkusen Defender as Replacement for Contract Rebel Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah as a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld if the Belgian leaves the club in the summer transfer window.

Negotiations to tie Alderweireld to a new contract reportedly broke down after he demanded a £150,000-a-week contract, which Spurs were not willing to give him.

The Mirror now claims that Tottenham will cash in on the Belgian in the summer, with Manchester United and Real Madrid leading the way in the race for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell Toby Alderweireld in the summer after refusing to match his wage demands of £150,000-a-week (The Times)



Why would you not pay the best CB in the league what he deserves? Shambles pic.twitter.com/yN4w2u5duy — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 22, 2018

Meanwhile Spurs have already lined up Tah as a potential replacement, although they would have to spend £35m to secure his services.

The 22-year-old made his Bundesliga breakthrough in 2013 with Hamburg, before moving to the BayArena in 2015. He has made 97 appearances for Leverkusen since then, and scored his first senior goal against Borussia Monchengladbach in January 2017.

He has also played three times for the German national side, making his debut in a 3-2 defeat to England in 2016. He was called up again for Germany's most recent game in November, and has an outside chance of making the squad for this summer's World Cup.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Alderweireld was introduced to English football when he spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Southampton from Atletico Madrid. At the end of that season he made the permanent move to Tottenham.

He has made over 100 appearances for Spurs but has not played a league game since October due to a hamstring injury. He recently completed 90 minutes against Newport and Rochdale in the FA Cup.