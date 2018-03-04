Swansea Boss Carlos Carvalhal Ecstatic With 'Rock and Roll Football' in 4-1 Victory Over West Ham

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal described his side's 4-1 victory over West Ham as bringing rock and roll football to the Liberty Stadium.

The manager renowned for his clever analogies was on top press conference form yet again, comparing their performance to a concert where they dictated what music was played.

FULL-TIME Swansea 4-1 West Ham



Goals from Ki, Van der Hoorn, King and Ayew complete a big win for the Swans#SWAWHU pic.twitter.com/GSnfw8gjFU — Premier League (@premierleague) March 3, 2018

Andre Ayew inspired the massive win against his former club as goals from Ki Sung-yeung, Mike van der Hoorn, Andy King and Jordan Ayew made Michail Antonio's late goal merely a consolation.

Speaking to the club website, Carvalhal said: "This afternoon we saw rock and roll football at the Liberty. There are moments in football where you must dance to the music of the opponents. Against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, we had to dance to their music, but today we put our music in the game. We put rock and roll into the stadium.

“We made things very difficult for West Ham I think. It was the best performance since I arrived and this is nearer to what I want from the team – offensively, defensively, in transitions and at set-pieces. We are happy that we won, but we still have a long way to go."

The Swans elevated out of the Premier League relegation zone with their opposition taking their place, but Carvalhal is not taking anything for granted just yet.

He continued: "We took an important step this afternoon, but life continues and there’s still a lot of work to do. This concert is finished, but we have other concerts to come. We don’t know if there will be more rock and roll or opera or what.

"We can take more confidence from this win. We are very confident when we play at home. The fans support the team a lot and that gives the players confidence. We must look to keep on winning our home games."