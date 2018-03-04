VIDEO: Manchester City Stars Serenade Yaya Toure With Signature Song in Training

It is now a universally-acknowledged phenomenon, but it was nice to see the Yaya Toure song being sang on the training pitch in front of the man himself this week.

Manchester City's stars took a short break in their session to chant the iconic number, which simply references both of the Toure brothers to the tune of No Limit by 2 Unlimited.

The clip shows the team in the middle of a freezing cold session, but they break off for a moment to get into a huddle as they honour club legend Yaya, complete with dance...if you can call it that.

The song was born a few years ago, during the time that Yaya's older brother Kolo also plied his trade at the Etihad.

Kolo left the club in 2013 to join Liverpool, prompting fears that the song would die. However...not so much, and one would be hard pushed to find a place on earth where the song hasn't been sang at least once.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It could be argued as one of the best, if not certainly the most well known football chant in the modern game, and it is pretty funny to see the stars themselves singing it to the man who inspired it.

(You may also be interested in Pep Guardiola Throws the Ball in Yaya Toure's Court to Prove He Is Worthy of Man City Return).

City can certainly afford a few laughs on the training pitch at the moment; Pep Guardiola's team just claimed the Carabao Cup last weekend, are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League and have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions league after beating Basel 4-0 in the first leg.

