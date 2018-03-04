VIDEO: West Ham United Co-Owner Hits Back at Confrontational Fans After 4-1 Thumping at Swansea

West Ham United co-owner David Gold hit back at fans who confronted him outside Swansea City's Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon, after the east Londoners were comprehensively thrashed by Carlos Carvalhal's side.

The video clip, via Twitter account Away Day Videos, shows the under-fire owner defending himself against a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse from supporters outside the ground. Mr Gold can be heard saying:

"I'm 82-years-old. You don't understand, I'm hurting just as much as you."

West Ham fans not happy with David Gold after today’s game. #WHUFC (🎥 @kirkbailey3) pic.twitter.com/vSD6ckks05 — Away Days Videos (@AwayDaysVideos) March 3, 2018

The Hammers fans have been openly critical of the club's ownership, after failing to see their club follow-through on their ambitions to rise in stature after their move from Upton Park to the London Stadium. The club have struggled since their move to the cavernous former-Olympic venue, and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, just three points from the relegation zone.

Those West Ham fans who made the 460-mile round-trip to the Liberty Stadium were left deflated after their side's abject performance against the Swans, as Carvalhal's rejuvenated side played David Moyes' men off the park.

Things could get even worse for the club, as the team have a brutal run of fixtures approaching - facing Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal in April.

Meanwhile, Moyes heavily criticised his side's performance after their big loss, claiming that it was their worst performance under his tenure.

The former Everton manager also gave an update on defender Winston Reid, who came off injured during his first game for the club since last January. Reid is believed to have suffered a concussion, and a possible knee injury.