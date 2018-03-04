Wembley Use PA System to Find Referee in Crowd After Mike Jones Injury in Warm-Up to Spurs Match

Premier League organisers were forced to take drastic measures before the Premier League encounter between Spurs and Huddersfield Town, after they had to make an announcement to seek a qualified referee to act as the fourth official following an injury to referee Mike Jones.

Fellow official Kevin Friend stepped in to referee the match, but the game needed a replacement his now vacant position of fourth official. Despite a fan stepping forward for what would have been a memorable afternoon at Wembley Stadium, it was decided that Jones would perform the fourth official role from the comfort of a chair at pitchside.

One of strangest stadium tannoy requests at Wembley: “Would a qualified referee please make themselves known to a steward.” Michael Jones injured his calf in warm-up, replaced by 4th official Kevin Friend. A hobbling Jones belatedly doing 4th official duties from a chair! — George Caulkin (@CaulkinTheTimes) March 3, 2018

Bloke on left has come forward from Wembley crowd offering services as fourth official/ standby referee after Mike Jones injured #TOTHUD pic.twitter.com/9Awmw16JiZ — Johnny Phillips (@SkyJohnnyP) March 3, 2018

My favourite version of this involves seeing Michael Oliver run the line in an Arsenal Ladies game at Borehamwood because he'd come to watch his wife ref the game https://t.co/XOQkzvtbbi — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 3, 2018

Our ref Mike Jones sat on a chair on the touchline - he was injured in the warm up, so my friend Kevin Friend is in charge now pic.twitter.com/MRJdAjDPZD — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) March 3, 2018

Once the game got underway, Spurs powered to a comfortable 2-0 win over the Terriers, with a Son Heung Min brace sealing the three points for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The victory sees Spurs steal a march over their rivals Chelsea in the battle for a Premier League top four finish, as the Blues are now five points adrift of the north Londoners.

Meanwhile, Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has named Spurs star Harry Kane among his top-three best performing players in the league this season, alongside Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah. Kane has been in superb form for his side this season - scoring 24 goals in 28 league matches.