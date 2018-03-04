Wembley Use PA System to Find Referee in Crowd After Mike Jones Injury in Warm-Up to Spurs Match

By 90Min
March 04, 2018

Premier League organisers were forced to take drastic measures before the Premier League encounter between Spurs and Huddersfield Town, after they had to make an announcement to seek a qualified referee to act as the fourth official following an injury to referee Mike Jones.

Fellow official Kevin Friend stepped in to referee the match, but the game needed a replacement his now vacant position of fourth official. Despite a fan stepping forward for what would have been a memorable afternoon at Wembley Stadium, it was decided that Jones would perform the fourth official role from the comfort of a chair at pitchside.

Once the game got underway, Spurs powered to a comfortable 2-0 win over the Terriers, with a Son Heung Min brace sealing the three points for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The victory sees Spurs steal a march over their rivals Chelsea in the battle for a Premier League top four finish, as the Blues are now five points adrift of the north Londoners.

Meanwhile, Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has named Spurs star Harry Kane among his top-three best performing players in the league this season, alongside Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah. Kane has been in superb form for his side this season - scoring 24 goals in 28 league matches.

