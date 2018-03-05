50 Up, Again: Edin Dzeko Reaches Unprecedented Goalscoring Milestone After Roma Brace

Roma striker Edin Dzeko achieved an unprecedented feat over the weekend when he scored twice in the club's impressive 4-2 away win over Serie A leaders Napoli, becoming the first player ever to reach 50 goals in three of Europe's top five leagues.

The two goals, which put Roma 3-1 up at Stadio San Paolo before a later strike from Diego Perotti and a consolation from Dries Mertens, were Dzeko's 49th and 50th in the league for Roma since arriving from Manchester City in 2015.

5⃣0⃣ Serie A goals for Roma!



And with that, @EdDzeko becomes the first player ever to score at least 5⃣0⃣ goals in three of Europe's top five leagues! 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/VzguPlpl9i — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 3, 2018

The Bosnian international would have been short of the 50-goal milestone had a proposed January move to Chelsea not fallen through.

That would have seen a return to the Premier League, where Dzeko scored exactly 50 times for Man City during a four-and-a-half year spell at the Etihad Stadium. He scored crucial goals for the club throughout the 2011/12 and 2013/14 title winning seasons.

AFP/GettyImages

Prior to Italy and England, Dzeko's first 'top five' league was in Germany, where he was on the score-sheet 66 times in the Bundesliga for VfL Wolfsburg. He had signed from Czech club Teplice and netted 26 times in 32 appearances as Wolfsburg scooped the 2008/09 title.

Dzeko's first strike for Roma against Napoli this weekend was also actually his 300th career goal for club and country. He now has 301 in total, and his next goal for Roma will be his 250th in club football; a very impressive haul for the 31-year-old.