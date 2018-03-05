Anthony Martial Believes Paul Pogba Is 'Probably the Best Midfield Player in the World'

Manchester United broke their transfer record to sign Paul Pogba for £89m in 2016, and after initially being a success at Old Trafford, the French international has recently found himself featuring less for the Red Devils as a result of a drop in form.

However, club and country teammate Anthony Martial clearly thinks highly of the 24-year-old.

“I would say Paul is probably the best midfield players in the world.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“Paul is very strong mentally and very sure of himself. He’s a big guy, he's very technical on the ball and has lots of endurance," said the United forward, as reported by Daily Star.

Martial even goes on to claim that he thinks his teammate could one day win the Ballon d'Or, an honour that has become a straight fight to attain between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years.

Although United boss Jose Mourinho has favoured other players over Pogba recently, the midfielder is reportedly one of the leaders at Old Trafford.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Pogba has captained his side this season, and with current skipper Michael Carrick retiring at the end of this campaign, the French star could be in the running for the armband. Antonio Valencia is the obvious replacement, but at 32-years-old, the captaincy could be passed to a more long-term figure for the future instead.

In the past Mourinho has stated: "there is a Manchester United with Paul and a Manchester United without Paul."

When Pogba is at his best, he can be a very influential player on the pitch for the Red Devils. And that is the form Mourinho will be hoping to see Pogba bring to United in the closing months of the season.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Mourinho also spoke of another United midfielder, as he admitted he would like Marouane Fellaini to sign a new deal to keep him in Manchester.





The Belgian's current contract runs out in the summer, and he could leave for free if the club and player cannot come to an agreement over a new deal.

“I want him to stay and the club wants him to stay,” said the former Chelsea boss.

