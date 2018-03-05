Arsenal's Loss Against Brighton Sends Piers Morgan Into Meltdown Resulting in Heated Twitter Rant

After a recent run of poor results, Sunday's game against Brighton and Hove Albion was an excellent opportunity for Arsenal to get back in the saddle and start picking up some much needed victories.

However, this was far from the case as the Gunners fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium, leaving a number of fans vexed beyond belief.

While the cries of 'Wenger Out' have been bleated out at nauseam throughout the past couple of years, it seems now they may carry some significant weight as fans grows tired of Arsenal's lacklustre performances.

Among those left frustrated with the North London outfit's performances is widely reviled television personality Piers Morgan who took to Twitter to vent his frustrations in a particularly scathing manner.

Throughout the Gunner's crippling defeat at the hands of Brighton, Morgan wrote: "Every further second Wenger clings so pathetically to power, I lose yet more respect for a manager I once revered. Does he have no shame?

"Aside from Wenger's shameful refusal to go, I don't remember such a gutless bunch of overpaid, fancy-haired, heartless, pampered, prima donna wastrels ever wearing the Arsenal shirt in a Premier League match at the same time. I'd sell 2/3 of them tomorrow."

No one was safe from Morgan's wrath on Saturday, not even Arsenal's talisman Mesut Ozil who was on the receiving end of a direct and brutal criticism aired by the famous Arsenal fan, as he called the German midfielder's work rate in question.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Ozil just gave the ball away and stood there like a f***ing stuffed lemon," Morgan wrote. "[He's being paid] £300k-a-week to be a lazy git."





Following one of Arsenal's most shambolic performances of the season, they're set to face AC Milan in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday, with a good result away from home crucial to their hopes of making their way through to the quarter finals.