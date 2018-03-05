Captains of Both Inter & Milan Agreed on Decision to Postpone the 168th Milan Derby

Following the tragic passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori over the weekend the footballing world came to a standstill, resulting the cancellation of all Serie A matches that weekend.

Among the fixtures postponed was the 168th instance of the Milan derby, with heavyweights Internazionale and AC Milan set to clash at the San Siro on the Sunday.

However, as reported by Italian sports outlet Corriere Della Sera, the captains of both sides, Leonardo Bonucci of the Rossoneri and Andrea Ranoccia of the Nerazzuri, spoke over the phone and came to an agreement that it would be for the best that the Milan derby didn't go ahead.

There have already been discussions regarding the reimbursement of ticket prices to fans who planned to be in attendance for the game however, there has been an even greater problem encountered by Italian Football Federation with regards to the rescheduling of last weekends fixtures.

While five of the postponed matches are set to be played on the 14th March, due to Milan's participation in the Europa League and the final of the Coppa Italia, their congested fixture list has made it difficult to schedule a suitable date for the fixture to be played while still complying with FIFA regulations.

FIFA has imposed that every league across the world should either come to a conclusion or take a brief hiatus as of 20th May, leaving both Milan sides with a potentially uncompleted season, assuming an amicable solution or compromise cannot be reached.