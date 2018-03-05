Chelsea and Manchester United on Red Alert as Inter Ready to Sell Winger for the Right Price

Chelsea and Manchester United have been given a boost in their chances of signing Inter winger Antonio Candreva, with reports suggesting Inter are willing to sell at the right price.

TuttoMercato are reporting that Inter are more inclined to sell the Italian, as he is falling out of favour under Luciano Spalletti.

Candreva moved to Inter in 2016 for £19.5m from Lazio and impressed last season, scoring eight goals for the club. However, he is yet to score this season and is really struggling for form at I Nerazzurri.

Chelsea have been known long term suitors of the wide man, and the players agent recently revealed that Candreva came close to joining the London club in January 2017.

Whether or not Chelsea and United are still interested in signing the 31-year-old is another question. Failing to score in 24 Serie A appearances is a worrying stat, especially when deployed in an attacking role.

However, it is worth pointing out that he has provided eight assists this term, which proves that he still poses an attacking threat.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

A further boost to the English clubs looking to secure his signature came when he openly spoke about his love for the Premier League and his desire to play there.

He said: ''I really like the Premier League, as it’s an exceptional competition. I’d love to have a go at playing in the Premier League.''

With the winger falling out of favour at his current club, those interested will be hoping they can get Candreva for a cut price figure in the summer.