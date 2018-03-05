'I'll Do it!' New Signing Sandro Wagner Jokingly Volunteers as Next Bayern Munich Manager

Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has jokingly added his name into the mix for what will be a vacant managerial position at the club come the end of the season.

The Bayern boss, Jupp Heynckes, has made it clear he has no intention of continuing in his role past the end of this term, with the 72-year-old brought in - for the fourth time - on a short-term basis until the end of the campaign following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti last year.

Bayern went top of the Bundesliga after 10 games this season.



Here’s the amount of times the team starting the weekend in 2nd has won since...



MD11: ❌

MD12: ❌

MD13: ❌

MD14: ❌

MD15: ❌

MD16: ❌

MD17: ❌

MD18: ❌

MD19: ❌

MD20: ✅

MD21: ❌

MD22: ❌

MD23: ❌

MD24: ❌

MD25: ❌ — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) March 5, 2018

SC Freiburg head coach, Christian Streich, who was on the receiving end of a 4-0 battering at the hands of the Reds on Sunday, is one name who has been heavily linked with the position. The 52-year-old has enjoyed six successful terms in the Bundesliga.

When asked about the potential rumours of the German joining up with Bayern - as quoted by Bild journalist Philipp Kessler - striker Wagner said he could see it being a fruitful relationship, however, also stated others could well bring something to the table, even, jokingly, himself.

#Wagner auf @BILD-Nachfrage zum Thema #Streich: „Kann ich mir sehr gut vorstellen. Aber ich kann mir auch viele andere sehr gut vorstellen. Es wird sich schon jemand in der Republik finden, der uns nächste Saison trainiert. Zur Not mach ich es selber.“ #FCBayern @BILD_Bayern — Philipp Kessler (@kessler_philipp) March 4, 2018

"I can imagine very well", the 30-year-old said. "But I can also imagine many others very well.

"There's going to be someone in the Republic who will train us next season. I'll do it myself."

Bayern surge 2⃣0⃣ points clear in Germany with a 4-0 win at Freiburg. 🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/LZHS5Tp11m — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 4, 2018

Although Streich is said to be in the frame to succeed Heynckes, news outlet Sport 1 claim it is unlikely, with other names such as Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel also linked.

However, despite not giving anything away, club sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has insisted that on July 1, when the 72-year-old's deal expires "a good coach" will be waiting in the wings to take charge.