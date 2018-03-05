'I'll Do it!' New Signing Sandro Wagner Jokingly Volunteers as Next Bayern Munich Manager

By 90Min
March 05, 2018

Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has jokingly added his name into the mix for what will be a vacant managerial position at the club come the end of the season.

The Bayern boss, Jupp Heynckes, has made it clear he has no intention of continuing in his role past the end of this term, with the 72-year-old brought in - for the fourth time - on a short-term basis until the end of the campaign following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti last year.

SC Freiburg head coach, Christian Streich, who was on the receiving end of a 4-0 battering at the hands of the Reds on Sunday, is one name who has been heavily linked with the position. The 52-year-old has enjoyed six successful terms in the Bundesliga. 

When asked about the potential rumours of the German joining up with Bayern - as quoted by Bild journalist Philipp Kessler - striker Wagner said he could see it being a fruitful relationship, however, also stated others could well bring something to the table, even, jokingly, himself. 

"I can imagine very well", the 30-year-old said. "But I can also imagine many others very well. 

"There's going to be someone in the Republic who will train us next season. I'll do it myself."

Although Streich is said to be in the frame to succeed Heynckes, news outlet Sport 1 claim it is unlikely, with other names such as Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel also linked. 

However, despite not giving anything away, club sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has insisted that on July 1, when the 72-year-old's deal expires "a good coach" will be waiting in the wings to take charge. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now