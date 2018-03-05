Inter Target Ramires Focused on Success in China But Eyes Chelsea Return Before End of His Career

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has expressed his desire to one day return to the Blues before he calls time on his career, with speculation surrounding the Brazilian's future after recent links to Inter.

Ramires is currently in China, playing for Jiangsu Suning. The ex-Blues midfielder was briefly the most expensive signing by a Chinese club when he was bought for £25m, with the club currently headed by former England manager Fabio Capello.

Ramires remains a Jiangsu player, but recent reports claimed he was close to a January move to Inter. The Brazilian spoke to UOL Esporte to respond to the rumours.

"There's been lots of talk about Inter, but nothing concrete has come my way, at least until today," said the Brazilian.

"Everyone knows Inter are a great club and that playing in Europe again is a wish of mine, but for now I'm thinking about helping Jiangsu have a great 2018. Nothing else is going through my head right now."





Jiangsu Suning finished 12th in the 2017 edition of the Chinese Super League. They finished second the previous year and will be hoping for a stronger 2018 campaign, having won their opening fixture 3-1 against Guizhou Hengfeng.

Before then Ramires enjoyed six years at Chelsea from 2010 to 2016. He won a league title, League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League with the Blues and remembers his time at Stamford Bridge fondly.

He added: "Chelsea? I'll always have special affection for them and I want to play for them again before finishing my career. I know the doors of Stamford Bridge will always be open to me and that wearing their jersey again would be spectacular."