Jupp Heynckes Praises 'Outstanding' Display as Bayern Munich Hit 4 Past Freiburg

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes was singing the praises of his side after the Bavarians put in 'one of our best matches this season' whilst on the road to SC Freiburg on Sunday.

The Bundesliga veteran guided his team to a comfortable 4-0 victory over the Breisgau-Brasilianer, with summer signing Corentin Tolisso scoring the pick of the bunch at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

After restoring their 20 point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, Heynckes claimed that his side were 'top-class' on matchday 25.

"If you consider how Freiburg usually play at home you know it isn't just a very good result," Heynckes told the club's official website. "We turned in an outstanding display in every respect today.

"We pressed very well when necessary. We also retreated to calm the game. We were well-organised, we played top-class football. I'm very pleased with my team today, it was one of our best matches this season. I liked it very much."

Bayern Munich will return to Bavaria next week to welcome a relegation-threatened Hamburger SV to the Allianz Arena. Heynckes will then look to breeze past Beşiktaş in the second leg of their Champions League matchup before travelling to face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.