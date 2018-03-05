Lucas Moura Praises 'Club of the Future' Spurs & Urges New Side to Attack Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Lucas Moura has urged his new team to take the game to Juventus when the sides meet in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian, who joined the Londoners from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in January, saw his side rally back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with last year's finalists in an entertaining match on Juve's home ground last month.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

And given that they have two away goals, they do possess the advantage and will just need to protect their own home stadium to go through.

Moura, though, isn't comfortable with the idea of sitting back, as he reckons Spurs could be punished by the Italian champions, whom he says are one of the best teams in European football.

"Juventus are a great team – one of the best in Europe. They have been finalists in two of the last three Champions League finals. They have the experience and the nerves to snatch qualification also in an away game like this," he said, via the Mirror.

Lucas Moura urges Tottenham to go for the kill against Juventus - because they're too dangerous https://t.co/ti8Qhlw84X pic.twitter.com/BQQrPM7p3D — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 5, 2018

“They are a very balanced team and know how to defend well and how to exploit the chances they manage to create. In the match in Torino, their start was explosive but then we managed to get the draw.

"But that evening has to sound a warning – Juventus are capable of scoring two goals in minutes.”

Moura wasn't ready to get drawn into speaking about what went wrong at PSG, but insists that he's happy with his choice, branding his current team as a "club of the future."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“In Paris, I had five fantastic years and then something broke and the last six months were difficult.

“Now is not the time to speak of certain things. I will just say that I am happy with the choice I made. Tottenham is a club of the future.

"There is a young coach who is prepared and ambitious. It is a club with a modern infrastructure. In football, you don't become big by chance. Plans are fundamental.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Former Spurs Boss Predicts Champions League Start for Saturday's Hero Son Heung-Min)

The player also revealed that things have been great at Tottenham since he joined, save the snow, which covered most of the pitch during their FA Cup replay against Rochdale last week.

“It has gone well,” he said regarding his time at the club so far. “The only problem has been the weather. I have never played in the snow like what happened with Rochdale but I will also get used to this.”