Man Utd Ready to Battle Real Madrid & Man City for Sporting CP Starlet Rafael Leao

Manchester United are set to bid for Sporting CP youngster Rafael Leao and hope to beat Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race for his signature.

The Daily Mirror claim United are set to step up their pursuit of the Portuguese forward as he begins to break into the Sporting CP first team.

Leao has attracted interest from all around Europe after scoring seven goals in 12 games in the Portuguese second division and has since made four appearances for the first team.

He recently scored his first goal for the senior team in a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Porto and scouts from the Premier League's top six clubs as well as Real Madrid watched the 18-year-old in action.

It is believed that Sporting have so far rejected all enquiries for the forward but it is unlikely that they will be able to keep hold of him for too long with Europe's top clubs circling.

United are currently favourites for his signature, with the club having a good relationship with Sporting since signing Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003 for £12.5m.

Leao will be hoping he can replicate the success of Ronaldo if he leaves Portugal and United manager Jose Mourinho is keen for the club to make an early bid for the striker before other teams get involved.

United are looking for attacking reinforcements after Mourinho revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.